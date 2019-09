Carrollton has been awarded over $66,000 from the US Department of Agriculture, rural development division, to purchase a skid loader for snow removal and street maintenance.

The USDA website listed the applicant as the Carrolton Leasing Association Incorporated.

The community facilities program funding includes a loan of $43,400 and a grant of $23,300. A total of 41 projects were recently government-funded to benefit rural communities in 17 states.

