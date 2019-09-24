Audio: Although it’s a year away, the TSA is alerting travelers of REAL ID requirements

Real ID

Although it’s a year away, the TSA is alerting travelers of some new regulations. 

 

 

Beginning October 1st of 2020, all airline passengers will need to have a REAL-ID compliant form of identification to board a commercial flight. Millions of travelers may be affected if they don’t have the proper ID, like a U-S Passport, a military ID, or the updated driver’s licenses, which feature a star in the upper right-hand corner. Missourians may have to get their licenses renewed early to get the new, enhanced version.

A REAL-ID is currently available at your local DMV office. You can click HERE to see what documentation is required when you apply for a REAL-ID.

