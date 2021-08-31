Chula teenager injured, vehicle demolished in crash on rural Livingston County road

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A teenager from Chula was injured when the pickup he was driving and a minivan collided late Monday afternoon at a rural Livingston County intersection one mile north of Chillicothe.

The seventeen-year-old male received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The driver of the minivan, 32-year-old Cody Feeney of Chillicothe, was not injured.

A trooper said the pickup was westbound on Livingston County Road 228 while the minivan was headed south on Livingston County Road 237. As both approached the uncontrolled intersection, the pickup driver failed to yield to the minivan. The collision involved the front left of the pickup and the rear left of the minivan. After impact, the pickup overturned onto its top west of the intersection. The minivan stopped south of the intersection.

The pickup was demolished, while the minivan received extensive damage. The teen driver was not using a seat belt while Feeney did.

