Chillicothe teen pleads guilty to felony assault

A 16-year-old from Chillicothe waived his formal arraignment in Livingston County Circuit Court Wednesday and entered a plea of guilty on a felony charge of first-degree assault or attempt.

Online court information shows Matthew Ryan Miller pleaded guilty following a recommendation by the prosecution to suspend imposition of sentence. The court accepted his plea, and a sentencing assessment report was ordered.

Miller was previously certified as an adult to face the assault charge stemming from an incident in February.

Authorities reported he and another unnamed juvenile allegedly began choking a victim, bound the victim’s legs and wrists with tape, attempted to stab him, and hit him over the head with a rock.

