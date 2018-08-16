Annual Steam and Gas Show gets underway near Hamilton

The Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association will hold the 55th Steam and Gas Show this weekend. The event will be held at the show grounds west of Hamilton at 834 Northwest Osage Drive Friday through Sunday.

Friday’s activities include a tractor cruise, Up Town Parade, Mic-O-Say Dancers, a cowboy mounted shooting competition, Stanley Steamers Band, and a community bonfire.

Activities planned for Saturday include an antique and classic tractor pull, Parade of Power, horseshoe pitching tournament, featured band Mixology, a community bonfire, and a Spark Show.

The Steam and Gas Show will come to an end Sunday with a community church service, kiddie pedal tractor pull, and garden tractor pull.

Daily activities will include steam and gas engine demonstrations, threshing, sawmills, blacksmithing, homestead skills, a flea market, and vendors.

Admission will cost $5 per day before 6 o’clock in the evening with admission after 6 pm rising to $10.00. There is also a weekend button option which costs $10.00.

