King City woman dies, 8-year-old injured in crash east of Highway 169

A King City woman died and a King City boy sustained injuries as the result of a one-vehicle accident two miles northeast of King City Wednesday afternoon.

The Highway Patrol reports 50-year-old Lori Pike drove east on the westbound side of 450th Street about one mile east of U. S. Highway 169 when she overcorrected. The sports utility vehicle ran off the south side of the road, struck an embankment and a fence, and overturned several times before coming to rest on the embankment.

Pike and her passenger, eight-year-old Connor Pawling, were transported by ambulance to the Mosaic Life Care Medical Center in Saint Joseph. The Patrol reports Pike was pronounced dead at the hospital with Pawling’s injuries reported as minor.

Both wore seat belts at the time of the accident with the Gentry County Sheriff’s Office and King City Fire Department assisting at the scene.

