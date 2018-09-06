Chillicothe resident Bernie Hogan to hold book signing at Livingston County Library

A longtime Chillicothe resident who recently published his autobiography will visit the Livingston County Library of Chillicothe.

A signing for Burnham “Bernie” Hogan’s book “What a Trip” will be in the library courtroom the afternoon of September 15th from 1 to 3 o’clock with a book reading to begin at 2 o’clock. “What a Trip” will be available for purchase in several formats and Hogan will also have copies of his music CD to give away.

Hogan was born in Mexico, Missouri in the early 1940s and moved to Chillicothe in 1975 to run his store Bernie’s Sewing Center. He is a past president of the Lions Club and is a current member of the Elks Lodge.

Hogan’s author visit is free to attend, and no registration is required.

Contact Monica at the Livingston County Library at 660-646-0547 for more information.