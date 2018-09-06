MU Extension offers innovative online leadership program

The University of Missouri Extension has developed an innovative online program with the focus on building better leaders. The 11-week course runs Jan. 21-April 8, 2019.

Leadership Online for Today (LOFT) is an interactive course that allows participants to improve communication skills, build relationships and networks, and develop a collaborative project to benefit a community or organization, said Johanna Reed Adams, MU Extension state community development specialist.

Each of the 11 weekly sessions will have a specific focus, Reed Adams said. “Participants have the ability to work at their convenience within the week’s time frame.” Leadership coaches and members of the program will use a cloud-based media platform that allows for sharing videos, audio recordings, text, and images.

“Strengths of the curriculum include convenience and flexibility to help meet the scheduling and learning needs of millennials,” she said. “While the course is targeted at the millennial generation, anyone is able to apply for the program.”

Leadership coaches guide the learning process by posing questions and helping members make progress toward their goals. “Participants will build trust and develop a sense of community with other participants as well as their leadership coach as they interact online,” Reed Adams said.

There is a $225 registration fee and, once the program is completed, participants will receive a certificate of completion and 1.1 continuing education units. There is a fee reduction when three or more participants from the same organization are enrolled. Registration deadline is Jan. 7, 2019.

LOFT was developed with the intent to prepare emerging leaders to affect positive community change, Reed Adams said. “This program provides a unique experience for participants that will help prepare them for other leadership opportunities within the community.”

For more information about the program, contact Johanna Reed Adams at [email protected] or visit extension.missouri.edu/leadership. Follow LOFT on Facebook at facebook.com/MULeadershipOnline.