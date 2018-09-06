Hegeman endorsed by Missouri Farm Bureau

Missouri Farm Bureau’s Northern Regional Endorsement Committee has endorsed Dan Hegeman for reelection in Missouri’s 12th State Senate District. Trustees interviewed on September 5 in Cameron and voted unanimously to endorse Hegeman’s candidacy.

“As a family farmer, Senator Hegeman knows our issues and has a long history of working with Farm Bureau. He supports us and we are proud to support him,” said Darrell Aldrich, Chairman of the Northern Regional Endorsement Committee.

Jason Kurtz, a trustee of the Endorsement Committee from Holt County, said, “Senator Hegeman knows the struggles we face every day and is always looking out for our best interests. He is a leader on increasing access to broadband and will continue working to improve service in rural Missouri.”

Trustees are selected by their county Farm Bureau organizations. They interview the candidates running in the general election, review voting records and seek their positions on issues prior to voting on endorsements. The 12th Senate District is comprised of 16 counties in northwest and north central Missouri.