Chillicothe police respond to calls of suicidal individuals, investigate report of child abuse

Chillicothe Police report the Friday through Sunday weekend period included 262 calls for service plus the usual traffic stops and business checks. Investigations involved two situations allegedly involving individuals who were said to be considering harm to themselves. Two drug arrests were made following a traffic stop.

Among reports from Friday, Chillicothe Police investigated a report of possible child abuse/neglect in the 1300 block of Miller Street. Officers were assisted by the Livingston County Children’s Division.

Officers took a report of property damage in the 1200 block of Hogan Street and noted the investigation is ongoing.

Among Saturday activity, Chillicothe officers took a report of stealing in the 1000 block of Graves Street. The investigation is ongoing.

Later Saturday, officers were dispatched to an alleged suicidal person, possibly armed with a firearm. Officers conducted a search and located the individual. A negotiator with the Police Department spoke with the person who agreed to get help and went peacefully with officers. The unidentified person was taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation. Chillicothe police said a weapon was seized.

After 9 o’clock Saturday night, Chillicothe police discovered cows out in the area of North Washington Street and Coach K Road. Police believe these to be the same cows that have been out for several days. The owner is still unknown.

On Sunday, police conducted a traffic stop at Washington Street and Green Street in Chillicothe. As a result of the stop, officers arrested a 42-year-old male on a Chariton County Warrant alleging possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle, displaying the license plate of another, and no insurance. A 32-year-old female was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Both persons were taken to the police department, processed, and released pending a future date in the Associate Division of circuit court.

Officers were dispatched to juveniles on bicycles who reportedly “flipped off” someone in the 100 block of Jackson St. Officers located the juveniles and they were warned of their actions and the dangers of riding bikes in the middle of the street.

Sunday night, Chillicothe police were dispatched to an alleged suicidal person in the 1400 block of Alexander Street. Police said the person was taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.