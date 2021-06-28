House destroyed by fire in Chillicothe

Local News June 28, 2021 KTTN News
House Fire
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share

Chillicothe firefighters were sent to 904 Trenton Street Sunday evening for a fire at a one-story residential structure. Heavy smoke and fire was seen coming from all the windows when the fire department arrived at the scene at 7:10 pm.

The house was considered a total loss.

Fire Captain Derrick Allen reported approximately two thousand gallons of water and foam were used to extinguish the blaze. The department was at the scene on Trenton Street in Chillicothe for more than an hour Sunday evening.

The owner of the house was not available in the fire department report.

KTTN News

See author's posts

Post Views: 30
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply