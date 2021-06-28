House destroyed by fire in Chillicothe

Chillicothe firefighters were sent to 904 Trenton Street Sunday evening for a fire at a one-story residential structure. Heavy smoke and fire was seen coming from all the windows when the fire department arrived at the scene at 7:10 pm.

The house was considered a total loss.

Fire Captain Derrick Allen reported approximately two thousand gallons of water and foam were used to extinguish the blaze. The department was at the scene on Trenton Street in Chillicothe for more than an hour Sunday evening.

The owner of the house was not available in the fire department report.