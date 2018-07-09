Chillicothe Police respond to call of individual threatening self-harm

Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 400 block of Clay Street Saturday evening on a report of a person creating a disturbance and threatening to harm himself.

Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel reports that upon officers arrival, the subject became resistive and was accused of assaulting two officers who received minor injuries. The subject was taken into custody, transported to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment, then taken by police to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

Information was to be forwarded to the Livingston County prosecutor for the filing of charges.

