Audio: Missouri herbicide crop damage reports exceed last year’s figures

(Missourinet) – The number of Missouri’s off-target crop damage reports from a herbicide called dicamba has increased from the same period last year.

State Agriculture Director Chris Chinn says about 112 complaints have been made so far this year compared to 98 during the same time in 2017.

Most of this year’s complaints originate in southeast Missouri. Last year, a bill was signed into law in Missouri that increases the penalties for illegal use of herbicides to $10,000 per violation with chronic violators facing up to $25,000 per violation.

