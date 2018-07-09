Fire Saturday evening in Chillicothe destroys garage

Fire Saturday evening in Chillicothe destroyed a garage and damaged surrounding structures.

Firefighters arrived at 1430 Burnam to find an unattached garage with heavy fire in the front and a side of the structure.

Fire Chief Darrell Wright reports a power line between the garage and house was burning with fire in an attic vent melting the siding on the house. Local utilities were contacted to disconnect the power.

Wright reported the department initiated a defensive firefight attack because of the proximity of other structures, the presence of ammunition, and acetylene tanks releasing gas. Two hand lines and a deck device were utilized to extinguish the fire utilizing approximately fifteen hundred gallons of water.

Chief Wright indicated owners Cory and Leslie Minnis had not been home for several days but after arrival, they were informed by Chillicothe Municipal Utilities the fire had traveled along wiring to a breaker box. Fire extended to the fence of an adjoining property with radiant heat extending to an ATV and a trailer belonging to Dusty and Shannon Jordan. The ATV and trailer were parked next to the fence on the Jordan side of the property.

The cause and origin were investigated by the Division of Fire Safety and the Chillicothe Fire Department. The official determination was to be released by the Division of Fire Safety.

