Chillicothe police report for the weekend of June 17, 2022

Among weekend reports from the Chillicothe Police Department, one person was arrested Friday afternoon following an investigation of property damage and theft from a home in the 500 block of Webster Street.

Police identified a suspect and later located him while on patrol and he was taken into custody. But after being transported to the law enforcement center for processing, police said the suspect began resisting officers and refused to enter the facility. The suspect has been accused of resisting arrest and was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail. Online information from the regional jail identifies the suspect as 25-year-old Dalton DeClue Holt of Ludlow. Bond is $5,000 cash.

After 8 p.m. Friday, Chillicothe police were advised of a paraglider that possibly may have crashed south of Chillicothe. The report noted drone pilot officers were available and launched an airborne mission using the Chillicothe Police drone to search for the downed paraglider. Following a thorough search of the target area, police did not locate any signs of a downed aircraft.

After 9 a.m. Saturday morning, Chillicothe police went to the 3000 block of BelAir on the report of a dog bite. A police report was generated. The owner of the animal was cited for not having proper documents for the dog.

A report of illegal dumping was noted in the 800 block of State Street. Police said an officer spoke with parties involved to resolve the issue.

Saturday afternoon after 2 p.m. officers were advised of a suspicious drone that was flying very low in the area of Simpson Park area. Officers located the pilot and advised the person of several FAA regulations being violated.

Sunday night after 9:30, a.m. an officer responded to a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of South Woodrow. The investigation resulted in the arrest of an adult male for alleged domestic assault. He was taken on a 24-hour to the Daviess-DeKalb county regional jail. Online information from late Sunday night shows the suspect as 34-year-old Christopher Allen Clinton of Chillicothe.