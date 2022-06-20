A breakdown of registered voters in Grundy County for the August 2, Primary Election

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The August 2nd Primary Election in Missouri is six weeks away, and here is the breakdown of registered voters in Grundy County

The voter registration deadline for the primary election is only two weeks away on July 6th with the last day to request that an absentee ballot be mailed being July 20th.

In Grundy County, the number of registered voters is 5,594 as of Friday, June 17th. The highest number for a precinct involves voters at the Ketcham Community Center on the NCMC campus with 1,127. This includes voters from Trenton’s 2nd Ward and Lincoln Township.

The next highest number to have registered voters involves those who vote at the First Baptist Church recreation center. The 4th ward in Trenton plus Jackson Township has a combined total of 1,075. The voter registration number is 984 for Trenton’s 3rd Ward and Harrison Township who vote at First Christian Church. There are 924 in Trenton’s 1st Ward and Jefferson Township who are eligible to vote at the courthouse.

Other voting precincts are at Edinburg with 546, Laredo with 408, Galt with 290, and Spickard with 240. Each has two of the rural townships in Grundy County.

For the August 2nd election, all eight voting precincts in Grundy County are at the same locations as in recent years.

Absentee balloting begins Tuesday, June 21st for the August primary. The deadline to vote absentee in person is 5 p.m on August 1st the day before the election.