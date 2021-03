Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department, in the 2 o’clock hour on Monday afternoon responded to 30 Mitchell Avenue for what was described as a possible illegal burn.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found a smoldering rubbish fire and grass that had been burned. The location was behind a building and near railroad tracks. Approximately 400 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire.

Chillicothe Police also were dispatched to the scene and are investigating the incident.

Related