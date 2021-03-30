ATV crash in rural Linn County sends one to hospital with both drivers facing charges

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports two all-terrain vehicles were westbound on a rural Linn County road Monday night when one slowed to stop and was struck from behind by the other. The accident happened approximately one mile north of Purdin.

Forty-one-year-old Jeremy Gulley of Purdin was taken by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries. Not reported as hurt was the other operator, 36-year-old Christopher Bontrager of Purdin.

Neither occupant was using safety equipment when the accident occurred on county road Falk, near Fern Drive.

The highway patrol accused Bontrager of operating a vehicle on the road without a valid license and fourth-degree assault. He was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Macon County Sheriff’s Department. The patrol has accused Gulley of driving while intoxicated, chronic offender, and felony driving while revoked. The report noted he was released for medical treatment.

Related