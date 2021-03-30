Two fire departments respond to field fire northeast of Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Personnel and equipment from two fire departments responded on Monday afternoon to a farm field on fire northeast of Trenton.

On a mutual aid call with the Spickard Fire Protection District, Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded to 426 Northeast Onyx Lane. Grundy County Rural Fire Protection Chief Kenny Roberts reported some 35 to 40 acres of Conservation Reserve Program land burned. Roberts said the cause is undetermined.

The fire eventually burned itself out, with the landowner reported as Doug Finley of rural Trenton.

Grundy County Ambulance also was on the scene.

(Photo courtesy Sarah Keer)

