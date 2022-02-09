Chillicothe Fire Department responds to fire on East Second Street

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a call of a brush and tire fire approaching a structure on Wednesday morning, February 9, 2022.

Captain Tracy Bradley reports that, after firefighters were en route to 107 East Second Street, dispatch said officers on scene advised a shed was on fire. Firefighters advanced 200 feet of hand line to the back of the lot and found a five-by-five shed on fire. A tiller and small motorbike were inside.

The fire spread to the neighbor’s yard and fence line. Firefighters used 400 gallons of water mixed with foam to extinguish the fire. Bradley reports there was a pile of ashes from a wood stove that the owner, listed as Lanni Kitchen, said a family member had put there earlier, but it was thought to be cooled for a while. The fire spread to a pile of tires to the shed.

No injuries were reported and the fire department was at the scene for approximately 25 minutes.

