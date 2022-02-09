Four waive preliminary hearings and are bound over to Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Preliminary hearings were waived by four defendants on Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court with each defendant having their cases bound over to Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court for appearances on Thursday.

Lynnsey Marie Betz of Trenton is charged with the January 6th possession of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid as well as delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county jail. Daniel Betz of Trenton is charged with receiving stolen property as of January 6, 2022.

A Galt resident, Scott Rhodes, faces charges of resisting arrest, detention, or stopping by fleeing and creating an alleged substantial risk of injury. He’s also accused of driving while revoked or suspended as of December 30, 2021.

William Rex Long, who has a last known address in Trenton, is charged with tampering or removing an electronic monitoring device in May of 2021.

