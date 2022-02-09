Department of Natural Resources awards $50,000 grant to Kidder

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded a $50,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to the city of Kidder to evaluate the city’s wastewater system. The grant offers funding to qualified communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.

The city will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area, meet permit requirements and reduce infiltration of stormwater into sewer collection pipes. The facility plan should be complete in July 2023.

“This grant allows Missouri communities like Kidder to assess their water and wastewater treatment systems and identify improvements that will keep them operating effectively,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “This not only helps communities maintain and improve key infrastructure, but it can also help build in capacity for future growth and provides important economic benefits as well.”

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for communities with water quality, wastewater, and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Related