Chillicothe Fire Department responds to 1100 First Street

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a fire at 1100 First Street on Wednesday night. The call, which came in at 7:47 p.m., was regarding a couch on fire in the yard of the residence.

Upon arrival, firefighters quickly managed the situation, using approximately 50 gallons of water to douse the flames. The fire was successfully extinguished without any reported injuries or damage to nearby structures.

The property is listed under the ownership of Travis Cordray. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

