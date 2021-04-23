Chillicothe City Council meeting agenda for April 26 includes fiscal budget

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council will consider an ordinance amending the 2020-2021 fiscal budget as well as other ordinances. The council will meet in the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities meeting room on April 26th at 6:30 in the evening.

One of the ordinances would accept a bid for a new pickup truck for the fire department.

Three involve engineering services. One is for design and bidding phases for concrete and asphalt streets. Another is for a construction phase of Hogan, Monroe, and Easton Street as well as various chip and seal streets. The third involves an industrial park survey.

Another ordinance would authorize a cooperative contract with Livingston County regarding the use of the police building.

The agenda for April 26th’s Chillicothe City Council meeting also includes special recognition of the City of Chillicothe department heads.

