Gilman City Board of Education accepts mowing bids, elects officers

The Gilman City Board of Education accepted a mowing bid this week. The accepted bid was from Gregg Lawn and Landscape for $300 per mowing. GRN Lawn Service also submitted a bid.

The oath of office was given to Tony Gregg and Keith Preston.

An election of officers was held. Gregg is president, Preston is vice president, and Mike Ragan is secretary.

The board discussed upgrades for heating and cooling for the main building. Purchasing or leasing a bus was also discussed and tabled until next month.

Superintendent Roger Alley reported some teachers requested a track be added around the ball field.

Principal Jill Sperry reported the high school academic team received fourth in the conference.

After an executive session, it was announced the board approved the resignation of Part-Time Librarian Tena Wilson.

The board approved hiring Troy Malone for high school history, Ryleigh Hightree for art and the library, Natasha Prindle for a preschool aide, and Nick Wilson for a football coach.

Contracts were offered to all non-certified positions and for extracurricular.

