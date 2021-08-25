Children’s Mercy Hospital doctor responds to Missouri Attorney General’s lawsuit banning mask mandates in schools

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A children’s hospital doctor is responding to the Missouri Attorney General’s lawsuit that aims to ban schools from requiring students and staff to wear masks. Dr. Jennifer Watts of Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City says the hospital is strongly advocating to keep children in school.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing Columbia Public Schools district leadership and any district that imposes a mask mandate on students and staff. Schmitt tells Missourinet the mandate “flies in the face of science, especially given children’s low risk of severe illness and death and their low risk of transmission.”

