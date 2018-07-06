Child discovered wandering streets of Wheeling without parents

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports staff responded to Wheeling this week where a citizen located a small child only wearing a diaper wandering outside.

The citizen attempted to locate a parent or guardian but was unable to do so. An investigation revealed the child wandered about a quarter of a mile from his home to the location where he was found with the mother of the child reporting she did not know the child was missing.

A deputy issued a citation for the 31-year-old mother to appear in Livingston County Associate Circuit Court for alleged second degree endangering the welfare of a child August 8th. Cox reports the child was not injured.

The information was also submitted to the Child Abuse Hotline.

