Child discovered wandering streets of Wheeling without parents

Local News July 6, 2018 KTTN News
Livingston County Sheriff

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports staff responded to Wheeling this week where a citizen located a small child only wearing a diaper wandering outside.

The citizen attempted to locate a parent or guardian but was unable to do so. An investigation revealed the child wandered about a quarter of a mile from his home to the location where he was found with the mother of the child reporting she did not know the child was missing.

A deputy issued a citation for the 31-year-old mother to appear in Livingston County Associate Circuit Court for alleged second degree endangering the welfare of a child August 8th. Cox reports the child was not injured.

The information was also submitted to the Child Abuse Hotline.

Post Views: 90

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News