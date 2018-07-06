MoDOT planned road work in North Missouri for the week of July 9, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in North Missouri planned for the week of July 9 – 15 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, mowing, shoulder work, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs, litter pick up and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Nodaway River Bridge. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through August and includes a 13-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 71 – Guardrail, rumble strips and striping from Route 48 to Route A (Nodaway County), July 9 – 13

Atchison County

U.S. Route 275 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136, July 9 – 13

Route CC – Pothole patching, June 11

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from the Holt County line to Route B, July 12 – 13

Buchanan County

Route P – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Thornton Road to 135th Road, July 9, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

I-229 – Flushing and sweeping bridges, July 9 – 12

U.S. Route 169 – Pedestrian crossing improvement projects at Route AC and Pickett Road intersection, Commons Road (near Menards and Buddy’s) and South Belt Wal-Mart, July 9 – 13

Caldwell County

Route 13 – Pothole patching from Route P to Route HH, July 9 – 10

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project from Grindstone Creek to just east of U.S. Route 69, July 9 – 13

Route U – Pothole patching from Route 13 to Route K, July 11 – 13

Clinton County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the McGuire Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through July. A signed detour is in place.

Route C – Resurfacing and shoulder project from Route 116 to Route CC, July 9 – 13. A pilot car and flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Chariton County

Route E – Bridge maintenance at the Turkey Creek Bridge, July 9

Route 5 – Pavement repair from U.S. Route 24 to Route KK, July 9 – 10

Route TT – Bridge maintenance at the Turkey Creek Bridge, July 12

Daviess County

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Honey Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

Dekalb County

Route W – Resurfacing project from Route A to Route D near Maysville. July 11 – 14. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Gees Creek Bridge, July 9, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route C – Pothole patching from Route A to U.S. Route 65, July 9 – 13

U.S. Route 65 – Microsurfacing and pavement marking, July 9 – 14. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Route W – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Hickory Creek Bridge, July 10, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route W – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Wolf Creek Bridge, July 12, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harrison County

Route AA/H – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the I-35 overpass. The bridge will be closed through July. One lane of I-35 may be closed in each direction during the project.

I-35 – At Exit 84 narrowed to one lane each direction, July 9 – 10, for a bridge replacement project. During the deck pour of the interstate overpass on route AA/H, interstate traffic will be re-routed up and over the on and off ramps at Exit 84 (Gilman City exit). Motorists should anticipate delays.

Route YY – CLOSED for a chip seal project, July 9, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Route N at Eagleville, 9 – 13. This includes a 16-foot width restriction and will include overnight lane closures.

Route M – Chip sealproject from Route D to Route C (Worth County), July 11

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement at the Nodaway River Bridge. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through August and includes a 13-foot width restriction.

I-29 – Guardrail work from Route 118 to Route W, June 9 – 13

Route A – Pothole patching from Route 113 to U.S. 71 (Nodaway County), July 12 – 13

Linn County

Route CC – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route C to Kelp Road, July 9, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail work from just east of Route 11 to Route 5, July 9 – 13. This project includes a 16-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the Locust Creek Bridge, July 10

Route 5 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 36 to the Chariton County line, July 10

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the Higgins Drain Ditch Bridge, July 11

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – sealing and pavement marking, July 11 – 14. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Mercer County

U.S. Route 65 – Sealing project from the north city limits of Chillicothe to the Iowa state line, July 9 – 13. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from Route C to U.S. Route 139 (Putnam County), July 10 – 11

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Guardrail, rumble strips and striping from Route A to just north of Route 48 (Andrew County), July 9 – 13

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder improvements from the east of the city limits of Maryville to Route 46 in Ravenwood, July 9 – 13

Route A – Pothole patching from U.S. 71 to Route 113 (Holt County), July 12 – 13

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Elm Branch Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

Route E – Pothole patching, July 9 – 13

Route N – Pothole patching, July 9 – 13

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 139 to Route C (Mercer County), July 10 – 11

Worth County

Route AA – CLOSED for a chip seal project, July 10, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route M – Chip seal project from Route C to Route D (Harrison County), July 11

