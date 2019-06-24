Census workers needed for area counties in northern Missouri

Jobs are available in Grundy and surrounding counties as the initial phase begins for the 2020 census.

Vera Nelson is recruiting individuals to apply online, receive a phone interview and then get placed into a pool of applicants.

Their initial job, she said, involves using a government – provided I-pad for the individuals to verify all addresses within their own local area. The mapping procedure includes pinging the address to the I-pad while the worker remains inside their vehicle.

Online applications can be found HERE. Pay is listed at $13 to $14 per hour and mileage is reimbursed at the government rate of 58 cents per mile. I-pads and training are provided to successful applicants. Those who apply must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, social security number, and an e-mail address.

The mapping verification is described as the first step for the census in an effort to have the most accurate information available for when the 2020 census forms are mailed. Results obtained from the 2020 census help determine representation in Congress as well as how government funds are spent for schools, hospitals, transportation, and more.