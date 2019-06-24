Missouri requests second federal disaster declaration this year in response to flooding and tornadoes

Acting on behalf of Governor Mike Parson, Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe requested that President Donald Trump issue a major disaster declaration to assist residents and businesses in 41 Missouri counties that have been hard hit by flooding, tornadoes, and severe storms beginning on April 29 and continuing throughout the spring.

“Historic long-term flooding continues to devastate families, businesses, and communities across Missouri,” Governor Parson said. “As I’ve traveled across the state, I’ve seen families battling to clean up flood-damaged homes, and others struggling because their homes are still under water. In addition, in late May, our state was battered by tornadoes and storms that destroyed or heavily damaged almost one thousand homes. Communities and volunteers are working hard to help their neighbors, but there’s a clear need for federal assistance to help Missouri families recover.”

Governor Parson said joint Preliminary Damage Assessments, conducted by the State Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Small Business Administration, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and local officials, examined 1,650 primary homes, of which 953 had been destroyed or sustained major damage. The assessments also showed that 125 of 251 businesses that were examined had been destroyed or sustained major damage.

Based on the joint assessments, the state requests Individual Assistance for 41 Missouri counties. Individual Assistance would allow eligible residents to seek federal assistance with temporary housing, housing repairs, replacement of damaged belongings, vehicles, and other qualifying expenses as a result of the flooding and storms. Those counties are Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Barton, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Carroll, Chariton, Christian, Clark, Cole, Cooper, Dallas, Douglas, Gasconade, Greene, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Holt, Howard, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Laclede, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Livingston, Macon, Miller, Osage, Pike, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Saline, St. Charles, St. Louis, and Ste. Genevieve.

Seven teams began conducting joint damage assessments today for Public Assistance, which would allow local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies to seek federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repair and replacement costs for damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure.

The state expects to request Public Assistance once joint Preliminary Damage Assessments are completed in 64 counties. Those counties are Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Barry, Barton, Bates, Bollinger, Buchanan, Caldwell, Camden, Carroll, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Cole, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, Douglas, Dunklin, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Hickory, Holt, Jasper, Knox, Laclede, Lafayette, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Maries, Marion, Mercer, Miller, Mississippi, Monroe, New Madrid, Nodaway, Ozark, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Putnam, Ralls, Ray, St. Clair, Ste. Genevieve, Saline, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, Stoddard, Sullivan, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster, and Wright.

Additional joint damage assessments for public assistance may be conducted in more Missouri counties as additional information is gathered locally when floodwaters recede.

To assist families impacted by flooding and severe storms, several Multi-Agency Resource Centers are being organized across the state. MARCs are one-stop shops that pull together recovery resources in communities impacted by disasters. Among the agencies participating are SEMA, the American Red Cross, Missouri Department of Social Services, Missouri Department of Mental Health, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Missouri Department of Agriculture, Missouri Department of Insurance, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, local public health agencies, and faith-based and volunteer agencies.

Three MARCs will take place this week, in Independence, Brunswick, and Boonville:

Tuesday, June 25

Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

19100 E. Valley Pkwy | Independence, MO 64055

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26

Brunswick R-2 High School

1008 County Road | Brunswick, MO 65236

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, June 28

Open Bible Praise Center

16991 Hwy 87 | Boonville, MO 65233

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Individuals with unmet needs should continue to contact United Way 211. Call 2-1-1 for assistance or visit http://211helps.org. Find more information as it becomes available about disaster resources, including additional MARC locations at http://recovery.mo.gov.

On May 20, President Trump approved Governor Parson’s request for a major disaster declaration to help local governments and nonprofit agencies in Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Holt, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Platte, Ray, and Ste. Genevieve counties recover from devastating flooding and severe storms that occurred from March 11 to April 16.

The declaration made federal assistance available for the repair of damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure, along with emergency response costs associated with the storms and flooding. The Governor’s April 24 request stated $25 million in qualifying expenses had already been identified.

On May 21, Governor Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri in response to continuing severe weather and forecasts for tornadoes and worsening flooding due to prolonged soil inundation throughout the state. On May 23, the Governor surveyed overnight tornado damage of Jefferson City, Eldon, and Carl Junction and thanked emergency personnel for their severe weather response. On May 27, Governor Parson activated the Missouri National Guard to assist with flood fighting efforts throughout the state.