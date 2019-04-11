Carrollton man charged with death of Andrew Waters pleads not guilty

A Carrollton man charged with felony driving while intoxicated—death of another, stemming from an accident last year entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Carroll County Circuit Court this week.

Online court information shows Dustin Michael Goodale’s case was continued to May 14th in Division One. Goodale also faces a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.

A vehicle accident last July claimed the life of 28-year-old Andrew Lee Waters of Carrollton. The Highway Patrol listed Goodale as the driver of the vehicle that ran off the road, began to slide, overturned, and ejected Waters.