Trenton Municipal Utilities to begin disinfection of water supply

The Trenton Municipal Utilities Water Treatment Plant will begin utilizing free chlorine, or a free chlorine burnout, in its water system April 24th.

The process entails feeding free chlorine, instead of chloramines, as the disinfectant leaving the water treatment plant and will last for four to six weeks. It will affect customers of TMU, Grundy County Public Water Supply District Number 1, the City of Galt, and the City of Spickard.

TMU notes the burn out is necessary to help cleanse pipe walls, reduce the occurrence of nitrification and biofilm, and ensure quality water. There will be times of lower water pressure, possible odor, taste, discoloration, and small particles in the water.

TMU and/or a customer’s water service will attempt to flush the particles, color, taste, and odors from the mains with directional flushing, but there is a possibility of some of the color, odor, and taste getting into a customer’s service line.

TMU reports there are no associated health risks to the process, and water will be safe to drink. Questions and concerns should be directed to the water treatment plant at 359-3211.