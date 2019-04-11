Jamesport Board of Education approves sports cooperatives

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approved a bid for audit services on Wednesday evening. The bid was from Conrad and Higgins for $5,450 for the 2018-2019 fiscal year audit.

Several sports cooperatives were approved including junior high football and varsity Spring baseball with Gallatin and junior high softball and varsity fall baseball with North Daviess.

Board members Jennifer Simons and Trent Brewer were sworn into office. The board elected officers with Heath Cook as president, Luke Skinner vice president, Jeremy Turner treasurer, and Simons as secretary.