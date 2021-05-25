Carroll County crash injures one and demolishes both vehicles

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Carroll County crash has injured a resident of Laclede.

Thirty-year-old Nelson Fay received serious injuries when the van he was driving was hit by another vehicle Monday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 24 and Carroll County Road 271.

The other vehicle allegedly failed to halt for a stop sign and traveled into the path of the van. According to a trooper, Nelson’s vehicle went off the road, caught fire, and completely burned.

Emergency medical services took Fay to Carroll County Memorial Hospital. The other driver, 18-year-old Brandon Stoner of Norborne, wasn’t hurt.

Both drivers were using seat belts, and both the van driven by Fay and the pickup operated by Stoner were demolished.

