Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The former secretary/treasurer of the Plattsburg Special Road District has been ordered to pay restitution of more than $100,000 for defrauding taxpayers.

Ava L. Langner was sentenced on the charge of theft brought by the U.S. Attorney. After receiving a whistleblower complaint, a 2019 audit by Auditor Galloway’s office detailed how Langner defrauded the district in Clinton County of more than $286,000 with years of unauthorized self-payments and then attempted to cover up her crime by falsifying records.

District Judge Gary Fenner ordered Langner to repay $95,423 to the Plattsburg Special Road District and $5,000 to the Missouri Public Entity Risk Management Fund. She also was placed on five years’ probation.

“I’m proud of the auditors and investigators in my office who uncovered this crime, which was a brazen betrayal of public trust. Our work continued as we assisted federal law enforcement as the U.S. Attorney pursued justice for the taxpayers who were defrauded,” Auditor Galloway said. “Our audits have resulted in 77 criminal charges against public officials who abused their positions. Today’s sentencing is an example of how audits help bring accountability.”

Related