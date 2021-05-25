Missouri State Highway Patrol promotes two to Corporal

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Captain Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, announces the promotions of Trooper Lee Ewigman and Trooper Brandon Pearson effective June 1, 2021.

Trooper Lee Ewigman will be promoted to corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor of Zone 3, serving the citizens of Linn and Chariton counties. Ewigman was appointed to the Patrol on July 1, 2008. After graduating from the Patrol Academy, he was assigned to Troop C, Zone 19, serving the citizens of Lincoln and Pike counties. On October 1, 2011, he transferred from Troop C to Troop B, Zone 11, serving the citizens of Randolph and Monroe counties. On October 1, 2015, he transferred from Zone 11 to Zone 3, serving the citizens of Linn and Chariton counties.



Corporal Ewigman is from Linn County. He graduated from Marceline R-V High School in Marceline, Missouri. He holds a Bachelor of Science in business finance from the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri.

Trooper Brandon Pearson was promoted to corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor of Zone 4, serving the citizens of Putnam and Sullivan counties. Pearson was appointed to the Patrol on July 7, 2014. After graduating from the Patrol Academy, he was assigned to Troop B, Zone 3, serving the citizens of Linn and Chariton counties. On August 1, 2016, he transferred from Zone 3 to Zone 4, serving the citizens of Putnam and Sullivan counties.

Corporal Pearson is from Sullivan County. He graduated from Green City High School in Green City, Missouri. He holds an Associate of Arts in general education from North Central Missouri College in Trenton, Missouri, and an Associate of Arts in criminal justice from Mineral Area Community College in Park Hills, Missouri.

Related