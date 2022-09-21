Captain Clark Stratton, Troop H in St. Joseph, to retire November 1 after 30 years of service

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announces the retirement of Captain Clark N. Stratton who is assigned to Troop H in St. Joseph. Stratton is retiring effective November 1, 2022, after 30 years, and 10 months of service.

Stratton was appointed to the Patrol on January 1, 1992, as a member of the 64th Recruit Class. Upon graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City, he was assigned to Troop D, Zone 11, serving Jasper County. In June 1994, he transferred to Troop A, Lee’s Summit, Zone 6, serving Jackson County. In July 1997, he was promoted to corporal and designated assistant zone supervisor of Zone 6. Stratton was promoted to sergeant in December 2001 and designated zone supervisor of Zone 11, Cass County. In 2007, he transferred to Troop A Headquarters and was designated the property control officer. On June 1, 2015, Stratton was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and assigned as the Troop A, District 1 operations lieutenant. He was promoted to captain and designated commanding officer of Troop H, St. Joseph, MO, on March 1, 2020.

Captain Stratton was born in Bethany, MO. He graduated from South Harrison R-II High School in 1985. He earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, MO, in 1989. He completed the Leadership In Police Organizations—West Point Model in February 2020. Captain Stratton and his wife, Beth (Petersen), have three children: Henry, Elizabeth, and Maggie.