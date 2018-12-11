Candidates may now file for April 2nd Municipal Election

Today (Tuesday) is the first day to file for the April 2nd Municipal Election.

Trenton R-9 Bookkeeper Mona Loyd reports Dorothy Taul has filed for reelection onto the Trenton Board of Education. Two board positions will be up for election in April.

Trenton City Clerk Cindy Simpson reports no one has filed for a four-year term as Trenton’s Mayor or a two-year term in each of the city’s four wards.

Chillicothe City Clerk Rozanne Frampton reports two candidates have filed for Chillicothe mayor: Theresa Kelly and Reed Dupy. Dupy was appointed and sworn in as Chillicothe’s mayor earlier this year following the death of the previous Mayor Chuck Haney.

Rozanne Frampton has filed for re-election as city clerk, Tom Ashbrook for councilman-at-large, and Wayne Cunningham for reelection as second ward councilman. Ashbrook replaced Dupy as councilman-at-large earlier this year.

Candidates may file for the April Municipal Election until January 15th.