Free traffic safety program to be offered at Green City School

A free 90-minute evidence-based traffic safety program to educate parents and guardians about Missouri’s Graduated Drivers License law will be held in Green City in February.

Retired Missouri Department of Conservation Agent Marsha Jones and Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Eric Brown will speak during First Impact at the Green City School the night of February 13th from 6:30 to 8 o’clock.

The program will feature a video and discussion to promote the importance of parents and guardians working together with teen drivers to reduce crashes, injuries, and fatalities.