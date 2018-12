The City of Trenton is accepting sealed bids for construction of the Ninth Street waterline crossings eliminations.

The Trenton City Clerk will accept bids at the City Hall until the afternoon of January 30th at 1:30. The bids received will then be publicly opened.

Larkin Lamp Rynearson is the issuing office for the bidding documents. The office’s address is 9001 State Line Road, Suite 200 in Kansas City, Missouri, zip code 64114. The phone number is 816-361-0440.