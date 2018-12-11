Jamesport City Council approves ordinance regarding use tax

The Jamesport City Council approved an ordinance regarding a use tax at its meeting Monday evening.

The ordinance allows a use tax vote to be placed on the April 2019 ballot. City Clerk Shelley Page reports the use tax is in regard to internet sales tax.

The council also voted to place no parking signs on both sides of South Grant Street from Bailey Street to the Jamesport city limits. This vote came after council member Gary Alexander talked about the condition of South Grant Street. He said the parking along the street caused the street to deteriorate, and no parking signs placed on both sides of the street would allow street maintenance to be done.

Visitor Wayne Scott talked about continuing with the installation of the rest of the Christmas decorations and the cost for supplies. The council told Scott it was in favor of completing the light project.

A closed session was held with no announcements made.