Candidates have been announced for King and Queen at the Trenton High School prom scheduled on April 23rd.

The Grand March will be held at the Performing Arts Center at 7 pm. The dance is set to run from 8 pm until 10:30 pm in the high school gymnasium.

Nominated for Queen are Shay Westerhof, Gracyn Rongey, and Morgan King.

Candidates for Prom King are Nate Burkeybile, Trager Leeper, and Kaden Owen.

