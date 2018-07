A Cameron resident was taken to a hospital following a single vehicle accident late Wednesday night in Ray County.

Nineteen-year-old Cierra Adkison of Cameron received minor injuries when the car she was driving traveled off Highway 13 and struck an embankment. Adkison was taken by an ambulance to the Liberty Hospital.

The report noted Ms. Adkison was using a seat belt and that the car received minor damage in the 11:40 accident Wednesday night.

