Unionville woman hurt in crash on Kite Road

A Unionville resident received an injury Wednesday night when, according to the highway patrol, the eastbound car she was driving crossed the center of a Sullivan County road.

There was a collision with a westbound sports utility vehicle on Kite Road, three miles south of Pollock. The patrol reports 29-year-old Collena Payne told officers she was going to seek her own treatment. The SUV was driven by 80-year-old Gordon Campbell of Pollock who wasn’t hurt.

Both vehicles received moderate damage in the 8:20 accident Wednesday night in Sullivan County. The report noted that Payne was using a seatbelt while Campbell was not.

