Cameron man injured when SUV is struck from behind by teenage driver

A Cameron resident was hurt late Thursday morning when the sports utility vehicle he was driving was hit from behind in Morgan County in central Missouri.

Forty-nine-year-old Dean Holden was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City with moderate injuries.

The patrol reports the SUV Holden was operating was stopped in traffic on Highway 5 when it was hit from behind by a northbound car. The driver of the car, 16-year-old Andrea Zimmerman of Tipton, was not reported hurt.

Both occupants were wearing seat belts with damage to each vehicle was described as moderate.