Riverside Road to Close: Route AC bridge over U.S. Route 36

Concrete repairs are planned for the Route AC (Riverside Road) bridge over U.S. Route 36 in St. Joseph.

The bridge deck, or driving surface, is in need of repair. In order to allow the concrete to cure, a 24-hour closure is needed. The bridge will close to all traffic at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 1 and is scheduled to reopen at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2. All ramps at the bridge will remain open.

During the closure, motorists should find an alternate route. All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.