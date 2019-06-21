Leader, enforcer sentenced for conspiracy to distribute almost 100 pounds of meth

The leader and the enforcer of a drug-trafficking organization that distributed more than 45 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Kansas City metropolitan area were sentenced in federal court.

Jennifer Gladman-Carnall, 37, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Michael Keavney, 42, of Kearney, Missouri, were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark. Gladman-Carnall was sentenced to 11 years and six months in federal prison without parole. Keavney was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. They are among 11 defendants who have been convicted in this case.

Gladman-Carnall pleaded guilty on May 4, 2018, to being the leader of the drug-trafficking conspiracy, which she admitted distributed more than 45 kilograms of methamphetamine. She also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery (of a methamphetamine dealer) and to aiding and abetting the use and brandishing of a firearm during that robbery.

Keavney pleaded guilty on Sept. 13, 2018, to his role in the conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, Keavney played the role of an “enforcer” in this conspiracy. Keavney provided security for co-defendants and was himself involved in distributing 2.4 kilograms of methamphetamine. He also arranged deals, delivered narcotics, collected money, and arranged the illegal sale of firearms. Keavney was a principle actor in the conspiracy as he was directly connected with several large scale drug dealers, was regularly armed with firearms, and sold firearms.

After being indicted and released on pretrial supervision, according to court documents, Keavney violated his supervisions several times for using drugs, absconding, and committing new law violations. On April 19, 2017, Keavney was driving a stolen motorcycle at excessive speeds. When law enforcement attempted to stop him, he crashed the motorcycle and fled on foot. After ultimately being detained, Keavney was highly intoxicated and in possession of a knife and brass knuckles. Toxicology reports indicated that he had opiates, methamphetamine, marijuana, and alcohol in his system. After being discharged from the hospital, Keavney absconded from supervision for nearly four months before he was arrested. On Aug. 15, 2017, Keavney’s pretrial bond was revoked and he was remanded to custody.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Raskin and Matthew Moeder. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Jackson County Drug Task Force.