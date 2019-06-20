Trenton man charged with shooting officer Jasmine Diab has case continued to July 2, 2019

The Trenton man charged with wounding a Trenton police officer last Friday is to be In the Associate Division of Daviess County Circuit Court July 2nd to set a preliminary hearing date.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jamey Griffin was to have had a court appearance on Thursday (today) via video for arraignment, however, an attorney for Griffin filed a waiver of arraignment. The case has been continued until July 2nd.

Griffin is charged in Daviess County with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action in the wounding of Trenton police officer Jasmine Diab.

Griffin is being held in custody without bond.