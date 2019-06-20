Trenton man charged with shooting officer Jasmine Diab has case continued to July 2, 2019

Suspect Jamey Aaron Griffin in Shooting of Trenton Police Officer

The Trenton man charged with wounding a Trenton police officer last Friday is to be In the Associate Division of Daviess County Circuit Court July 2nd to set a preliminary hearing date.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jamey Griffin was to have had a court appearance on Thursday (today) via video for arraignment, however, an attorney for Griffin filed a waiver of arraignment. The case has been continued until July 2nd.

Griffin is charged in Daviess County with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action in the wounding of Trenton police officer Jasmine Diab.

Griffin is being held in custody without bond.

