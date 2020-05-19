Caldwell County judge approves $2M lawsuit settlement in Diemel brothers case

A judge in Caldwell County has approved a settlement of two million dollars in a lawsuit filed last fall by the family of two missing brothers from Wisconsin.

Circuit Court Judge Ryan Horsman entered the judgment Friday after the parties came to an agreement. He wrote that the plaintiffs are to collect and receive that sum for disbursement as provided in the agreement. This includes paying the court costs, expenses, and/or attorney fees. Judge Horsman wrote that the settlement is fair and reasonable under the circumstances and is in the best interest of the minor children plaintiffs.

The Caldwell County suit was filed in November by Pamela Diemel and others versus Tommie Feil and others.

Garland Joey Nelson, who is accused of killed Nick and Justin Diemel last year, was one of the defendants in the suit. Also named was his mother, Tommie Sue Feil, and the business “J4S” Farms.

Diemel’s family members had sued on behalf of the two deceased brothers.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 31 Shares