Wheeling man facing multiple charges after arrest in Livingston County

A resident of Wheeling is facing potential charges after his arrest on Monday morning in Livingston County.

The highway patrol has accused 36-year-old Douglas Coin of multiple violations including felony driving while intoxicated, felony driving while revoked, and felony unlawful possession of a firearm. Coin also is accused of misdemeanor counts of careless and imprudent driving resulting in a motor vehicle crash, as well as possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Coin was taken to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office on a 24-hour hold.

